Youth killed after alleged assault in Bihar's West Champaran; villagers block road in protest

Patna, Dec 11 A 21-year-old youth, identified as Rahul Kumar of Baswaria village under Nautan police station in Bihar’s West Champaran district, was killed on Thursday after allegedly being assaulted by a group of men.

Rahul, who had fallen unconscious after the incident, was first taken to GMCH and later referred to Rahmania Hospital in Motihari, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. As news of Rahul’s death spread, hundreds of villagers took to the streets on Thursday evening.

They blocked the Bettiah-Nautan main road at Baswaria using bamboo poles and burning barricades, halting traffic for nearly two hours. The situation remained tense until police teams from Nautan and nearby stations arrived and persuaded the crowd to lift the blockade.

Rahul's mother, Kamalawati Devi, filed a complaint naming six accused from Baswaria and Sansarai villages -- Ambedkar Patel, Ritik Kumar, Bablu Patel, Golu Yadav, Amit Yadav and Jhunjhun Kumar --along with five to six unidentified persons. Police have registered an FIR and initiated a search for all the accused.

According to the complaint, Jhunjhun Kumar allegedly called Rahul out of his house on Thursday. The group reportedly ambushed him near the Bagahi Lohia bridge, ramming his motorcycle as soon as he reached the spot.

They then brutally assaulted him on the head with iron rods and shock-absorber pipes from the motorcycle, inflicting grievous injuries to his head and other parts of his body; his skull was reportedly severely crushed.

The accused later phoned Rahul’s family, claiming he had met with an accident. Preliminary investigation suggests the attack was premeditated, and police are probing possible motives, past enmity and the relationship among the accused.

A special team has been constituted to arrest them. Rahul’s death has cast a pall over Baswaria and the surrounding areas.

His family claims he was trapped in a conspiracy and deliberately lured to the spot. Sadar SDPO Vivek Deep said the police acted promptly to clear the road blockade and restore order.

“An FIR has been registered, and a thorough investigation is underway. The case will be solved soon,” he said.

