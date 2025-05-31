Youth killed, another critically injured in shooting on Patna outskirts

Patna, May 31 In a shocking incident on Saturday morning, one youth was killed and another critically injured in Bankipur village under the Fatuha police station area on the outskirts of Patna, officials said.

The deceased, identified as Hari Om Kumar (30) of Punpun, Patna, was found with a gunshot wound to the temple, while another youth, Ravi Kumar (28), also from the same locality, was lying unconscious with gunshot injuries.

Local villagers out on a morning walk spotted them and immediately informed the police. The incident triggered panic, with a large crowd soon gathering at the spot.

Upon receiving the information, Fatuha police station SHO Rupak Kumar Ambuj arrived at the location with his team and initiated an investigation.

Ravi Kumar, who was critically injured, was immediately admitted to Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH), where he remains in critical condition.

While initial assumptions suggest it could be a case of personal enmity. There is another theory of a potential criminal attack during a highway robbery in the morning hours. Police are yet to confirm the exact motive behind the murder.

“We are investigating from all angles. The reason behind the murder and the possible identity of the suspects is not yet clear,” Fatuha police station SHO Ambuj said.

“We have registered an FIR for murder and attempt to murder under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sahita in the Fatuha police station against unknown assailants. The dead body was sent for the postmortem, and the victims’ families were informed about the incident,” he said.

This case adds to the growing number of violent incidents reported in Bihar. As criminal activities surge, law enforcement struggles to keep pace.

The latest episode has once again raised questions about public safety and law enforcement efficiency in the region.

Police teams are examining CCTV footage from nearby areas and speaking with locals to gather more details.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor