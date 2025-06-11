Youth Killed in Drunken Brawl at Katni; Madhya Pradesh Police Crack Down on Illicit Liquor

A violent altercation fueled by alcohol resulted in the death of a youth in Hirapur Kaudia village under Katni district on Tuesday night. The victim, whose identity has not yet been officially released, reportedly became involved in a dispute that escalated fatally due to intoxication. Following the incident, outraged villagers blocked the main road with the deceased’s body, demanding immediate justice and strict action against those responsible. The protest caused traffic disruptions and drew rapid attention from the local administration.

Responding to the unrest, police swiftly arrested the accused involved in the altercation. Authorities also sealed a nearby illegal liquor outlet believed to be a contributing factor to the tragedy. A wider probe has been initiated into the area’s illicit liquor trade. Circle Superintendent of Police (CSP) Neha Paichisiya confirmed that necessary legal steps have been taken. “All legal actions have been taken. An FIR has been registered, the post-mortem has been conducted, and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Welfare Department has also been contacted,” she stated. The police are currently interrogating suspects and examining links to local bootlegging operations. Authorities assured villagers of a thorough investigation and stricter enforcement against illegal alcohol sales.