Youth killed over minor spat in Delhi's Geeta Colony; three accused held

New Delhi, June 28 A youth, who was returning home with his brother, was stabbed to death by unidentified people after a minor altercation in Delhi's Geeta Colony.

The deceased was identified as Yash Sharma.

Detailing the sequence of events, Aman Sharma said that he, along with his brother Yash, was on his way back home on a scooty after closing down their garage at around 8 P.M. on Friday.

"When we were on the way back home, the side mirror of our scooty touched two youths by mistake who abused us. When we asked them why they had abused us, one of the men in the other group pointed a gun at Yash's forehead. As Yash tried to snatch the gun, the other man fled the scene and brought three other youths with him, who stabbed my brother," Aman said.

A badly injured Yash was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead, Aman said.

Mamata, Aman's aunt, said that incidents of crime are increasing in the Rani Garden area and even young children there carry sharp-edged weapons.

She claimed that the accused belonged to the family of a street vendor who sold 'pani puri' in the area.

Mamata shared that she, along with other women, went to the house of the accused after the incident, but it was locked.

Two of the three accused, identified as Amaan and Lucky, were arrested while another minor accused has been apprehended.

Talking about the incident in Geeta Colony, which falls under his Krishna Nagar Assembly Constituency, MLA Anil Goyal told IANS that it is a very sensitive issue.

Goyal said that he had come to the Rani Garden area to extend condolences to the bereaved family.

He hinted that extortion and illegal immigration rackets were prevalent in the area.

The MLA said that he spoke to SHO Geeta Colony and DCP about the crime, and the accused were arrested.

Talking about the arrest of the accused within a few hours of the murder, Goyal said under the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Rekha Gupta government will bring every criminal to book.

