Youth kills 65-yr-old mother for refusing to give money to buy drugs

New Delhi, Sep 10 A 25-year-old man allegedly stabbed his 65-year-old mother to death in east Delhi when she refused to give him money to buy drugs, police said on Sunday.

A neighbour who tried to save the woman was also attacked.

A senior police officer said that at around 1.35 p.m., an information was received through PCR regarding a stabbing issue.

A police team reached the spot where Rajkumari, 65, a resident of Trilokpuri, was found unconscious with multiple stab injuries on her body. She was immediately taken to LBS hospital where doctors declared her dead. At the same time, one more injured person, who was stabbed on the same spot, was admitted to LBS hospital.

"During enquiry, it revealed that the deceased was a widow and house wife and her son Suraj is an alleged drug addict. He used to demand money for drugs from her mother. Crime team and FSL team visited the spot, exhibits were collected. The statement of a woman witness was recorded. She stated at about 12.30 p.m. on hearing the commotion, she and her husband came on ground floor where the son of Rajkumari was stabbing his mother with a knife. Her husband tried to overpower Suraj but he attacked him and he sustained an injury in the abdomen," said the official.

A case under Sections 302 and 307 of the IPC was registered at PS Mayur Vihar.

Suraj was arrested and the weapon of offence, a knife, was recovered at his instance.

