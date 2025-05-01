Youth kills minor girl over unrequited love in Odisha's Ganjam district

Bhubaneswar, May 1 A youth on Thursday allegedly murdered a minor girl over unrequited love at Karapalli village under the Gopalpur police station area of Ganjam district in Odisha.

The accused was identified as Muna Khan of the Jatni area in Khodha district, the police said.

"When the minor was alone at her home, the youth entered the house and killed her with a sharp-edged weapon. Upon being informed, police immediately rushed to the spot and started investigations. The inquest has been completed, and the body sent for post-mortem examination," said a senior police official.

Based on the complaint by the girl's father, a case has been registered in this regard.

The minor's father alleged that he and other family members were at his restaurant while the minor was alone at their house, when Khan killed her with an iron rod and also cut her wrist with a blade.

While speaking to media persons, the deceased's father said that the accused youth's sister and the minor victim used to study at an ITI college in the area.

The minor's father further alleged that Khan had recently threatened the girl that he would kill her when she refused his love proposal.

At that time, the family members of the minor, accompanied by other members of the village, reportedly informed the accused's family members and others about this.

However, all efforts went in vain, as the accused killed the minor.

Investigation is underway, the police said.

As per reports, around 17 murder cases have been reported at different places in the Ganjam district during the last two months.

Past enmity, familial discord and superstition are found to be primary causes behind most of these murders.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) have also criticised the state government over the rising incidents of crime.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor