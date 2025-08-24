Youth Kisses Rahul Gandhi, Bodyguard Slaps Him in Bihar's ‘Voter Adhikaar Yatra’ (Watch Video)

A major lapse in security occurred during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Rights Yatra in Bihar. The incident took place in Araria on Saturday when Gandhi was riding a motorcycle as part of the procession. A young man managed to break through the security cordon and suddenly kissed Rahul Gandhi. Security personnel quickly intervened, pulling the man away and slapping him before removing him from the spot. The video of this unusual episode has since gone viral on social media, raising questions about the safety arrangements for the senior Congress leader.

Rahul Gandhi is currently touring Bihar as part of his Voter Rights Yatra, accompanied by several INDIA bloc leaders. Among them are Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahani, CPI(ML) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya, and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. On August 24, Gandhi set out towards Araria on a bike when the youth breached the security ring. Following the incident, security officials became more alert and cleared crowds attempting to move closer to him. The viral video of the incident has sparked widespread public attention.

Rahul Gandhi’s yatra reached Araria on Sunday as part of its eighth day in Bihar. According to the Congress, Gandhi will leave for Delhi later in the evening after completing his engagements in the district. The party has also announced that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will join the yatra on Tuesday, further strengthening the campaign. The initiative, focused on spreading awareness about voter rights, has drawn large gatherings across Bihar. Despite the security breach, the yatra continues without disruption, with leaders reiterating its importance in mobilizing citizens ahead of upcoming elections.