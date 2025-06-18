Youth lynched in Bengal’s Bankura for rape & murder of minor girl

Kolkata, June 18 A youth accused of raping and murdering a minor girl in Bankura district of West Bengal, was reportedly lynched by the local people in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The cops of Patrasayar Police Station have opened two separate investigations in the matter, the first on the alleged case of rape and murder and the second on the lynching of the accused.

The youth reportedly lynched by the local people has been identified as Lalu Prasad Lohar. The reported victim, a minor girl, was just eight years old.

According to statements given by the local people to the Investigating Officer, the youth called the minor girl to a secluded place in the wee hours of Wednesday. Thereafter, he dragged the victim to a nearby forest area and raped her.

Thereafter, he first strangulated the child and then started digging a hole to bury her body there. However, as he was digging the hole, a couple of villagers spotted him doing that.

The villagers alerted the other residents of the hamlet, who rushed to the spot.

Hearing them approaching, the accused tried to escape from the village but was soon spotted by them and nabbed.

In the face of questioning by the villagers the accused confessed to raping and murdering the little girl. Thereafter, some furious local youths started beating him up and he died early on Wednesday morning due to the injuries inflicted on him by the mob.

The local police station was informed and immediately a huge contingent of cops reached the village.

The police recovered the remains of the minor girl and the youth and both the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

The police have registered two separate cases in the entire matter. However, none have been arrested so far in connection with the lynching.

“My daughter went out of the house after the rain stopped last night. She was missing since then. Finally, I was informed about the entire mishap. I have lost everything,” the victim’s inconsolable father said.

West Bengal had been in the news since last year following multiple cases of rape and murder.

The most talked-about case was the rape and murder of a woman junior doctor of state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata within the hospital premises in August last year.

