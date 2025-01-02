Youth must contribute to realising 'Developed India' vision: Rajasthan Governor

Jaipur, Jan 2 Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde on Thursday urged the youth to actively participate in achieving the vision of a 'Developed India' by embracing self-reliance and self-employment, as outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP).

Speaking at the inauguration of the 59th Devgiri State Conference of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in Latur, Maharashtra, on Thursday, Bagde highlighted that youth contribute approximately 34 per cent of the nation’s GDP.

He called on the ABVP to spearhead efforts to engage young people from various fields in nation-building, fostering the spirit of 'Nation First'.

The Governor emphasised the need for unwavering determination to bridge the gap between rural and urban areas, ensuring holistic development across the country.

He further stressed the importance of collective efforts under the mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas" to restore India's status as a global leader.

Bagde expressed confidence that when the youth channel their energy and creativity into the nation’s progress, significant outcomes will follow.

Reflecting on India's education system, the Governor noted that British-era reforms, initiated by Macaulay, aimed to erode the cultural essence of the country.

While political freedom was achieved in 1947, he lamented that educational reforms did not follow suit.

The introduction of the NEP in 2020, more than three decades after the 1986 policy, marks a pivotal moment, according to Bagde.

He highlighted the policy's focus on fostering Indianness, promoting self-employment, and ensuring the comprehensive development of students.

Bagde praised the integration of advanced technologies with Indian knowledge traditions in shaping the NEP, urging the youth to dedicate themselves to nation-building.

Recalling the history of ABVP, he commended its establishment by Balraj Madhok as a platform for national upliftment and recognized the significance of the Devgiri State Conference.

