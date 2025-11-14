Youth must stay united and focused for nation-building: FM Sitharaman in Nagaland

Kohima, Nov 14 Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, currently on a three-day visit to Nagaland, on Friday emphasised the crucial role of youth in nation-building and urged students to remain united, focused and positive as they prepare to contribute to the country’s future.

She cautioned against negative influences such as drugs and bullying and reminded them that today’s youth will shape India’s foundation for 2047.

After inaugurating the Students Advancing Mindsets in AI, Robotics, Technology and Digital Hardware (SAMARTH) initiative in Kohima, the Finance Minister encouraged students to support, guide, and uplift one another to build a strong and progressive society.

The SAMARTH initiative was launched at the National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) in Kohima.

The Union Minister toured an exhibition showcasing innovations by startups and students, and also visited the India AI Lab and the R&D Cyber Forensics Lab, where she interacted with students and faculty members.

Sitharaman launched the SAMARTH Portal and held an interaction session with students.

Speaking on the importance of financial awareness for women, especially in the Northeast region, she noted that although Indian women have traditionally managed household finances effectively, the changing economic environment requires them to expand their understanding of modern financial tools and opportunities.

She encouraged women to explore small savings instruments, stock market avenues, and collateral-free loan schemes offered by the Government of India.

The Finance Minister also highlighted the PM Vatsalya scheme, which allows families to save small amounts for children from birth, later converting these savings into a provident fund and pension benefits. The Central Minister also emphasised the importance of familiarising students with Artificial Intelligence, stating that early exposure is vital for future skill development.

Sitharaman added that the Northeast is showing impressive readiness in skills, training, and enthusiasm, which positions it strongly for new-age industries.

Responding to a query on digital learning in rural areas, the Finance Minister noted the rapid progress of the BharatNet programme, which is expanding optical fibre connectivity to village institutions such as schools, post offices, and hospitals.

She added that 5G has already been launched across the country, with further advancements underway, and that both public and private telecom networks are working to extend coverage to remote regions.

Sitharaman also remarked that the Northeast is witnessing simultaneous growth across sectors such as coal, cement, renewable energy, green hydrogen, and semiconductors.

She said that with improved multimodal transport and logistics, long-standing barriers to connectivity are being addressed, allowing industries to grow without waiting for sequential development.

On a question regarding scholarships, the Minister mentioned that the government will explore the possibility of creating a centralised portal that lists all fellowships and scholarship schemes across ministries to make information easily accessible to students.

Sitharaman also unveiled three AI training kits of different categories and distributed them to student beneficiaries. An exchange of MoU between TSAT and NIELIT was also carried out on the occasion.

--IANS

