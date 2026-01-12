Youth power will shape India’s future: Tripura CM Manik Saha

Agartala, Jan 12 Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday said that the confidence, energy and contribution of the youth will determine the future of the nation, asserting that only a strong nation can build a strong society.

Inaugurating the state-level National Youth Festival at Nazrul Kalakshetra here, the Chief Minister said that Swami Vivekananda firmly believed in the power of youth and that his ideals remain highly relevant in contemporary times.

“The youth of today are the main driving force behind the future progress of both the country and the state,” Saha said, adding that the celebration of National Youth Day aims to awaken national consciousness and patriotism among young people and to spread the ideals of Swami Vivekananda among the younger generation.

Describing Swami Vivekananda as a pioneer of awakening, a visionary thinker and a leader of his time, he said that Swamiji’s thoughts, ideas and deep love for the nation continue to inspire people even today. “Youth is the most important phase of life. It is during this time that inner talent, strength and confidence are developed,” he said, urging young people to imbibe Swamiji’s ideals in their daily lives,” the Chief Minister said.

He stressed that positive changes in the country can be achieved by giving the right direction to youth power. “The youth society is the greatest strength of the nation, and India is the largest repository of this strength,” he said.

Referring to Swami Vivekananda’s teachings, Saha said that serving people is equivalent to serving God, and therefore, the youth should not only focus on academic education but also dedicate themselves to serving society, the nation and humanity at large.

“The true significance of Youth Day lies in living a disciplined life, acquiring real education, serving people and loving the country,” he added. Saha also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, inspired by the ideals of Swami Vivekananda, has undertaken several initiatives to harness and develop the country’s youth power.

Sports Minister Tinku Roy, Secretary of the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports Pradeep Kumar Chakraborty, Director L. Darlong and My Bharat State Director Bimal Kumar Saha, among others, were present at the programme.

