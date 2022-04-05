Youth runs from Rajasthan to Delhi to inspire Army aspirants

A youth from Sikar (Rajasthan) ran to Delhi and joined the protests at Jantar Mantar, covering a distance of over 350 kilometers on Tuesday. Suresh Bhichar started his journey on March 29 and covered a distance of about 6 kilometers every hour.

Earlier hundreds of youths staged a protest in Jantar Mantar requesting the government to restart the army recruitment drives which had been stalled for about 2 years due to Covid, with no recent recruiting announcements.

"I used to start the run at 4 in the morning and stopped only after reaching a petrol pump by 11 am, where I rested and received food from the army aspirants in the nearby areas," Suresh told ANI. Adding further he stated that he is running to generate enthusiasm amongst youth to join the Indian Army.

Suresh called and said that joining the Indian Army was his passion but he couldn't join it and he continues to prepare for Territorial Army (TA).

"I have been preparing and staying away from my home for over a year now. The expenditure of my education has been borne by my parents after selling a cow and buffalo," said a 21-year-old Tarun.

The protesters also stated their concerns about the results and the joining dates.

( With inputs from ANI )

