Youth shot at outside gym in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 11 A 21-year-old youth suffered three gunshot wounds after three bike borne assailants attacked him outside a gym in Delhi, an officer said on Saturday.

The injured identified as Piyush Mann, a resident of Alipur, is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Sharing the details, the officer said that on Friday at 7.45 p.m. a PCR call regarding firing and gunshot injury was received at Alipur police station.

“On receiving the call, a police team reached at the spot i.e. Near Fitness Freaks Gym, Firni Road, Alipur, Delhi, where it was found that the injured had been taken to Max hospital, Shalimar Bagh,” said a senior police officer.

Thereafter, Station House Officer (SHO) along with the Investigating officer reached the hospital and the statement of victim was recorded, in which he alleged that three unknown boys, who were on a motorcycle, fired several rounds upon him outside the gym.

“He suffered three gunshot wounds, at shoulder, near stomach and thigh.Thereafter, a crime team was called at the spot and inspection was conducted,” said the officer.

“A case has been registered and further police teams are scanning CCTV cameras in the area to identify the culprits and nab them,” the officer added.

