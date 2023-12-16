Youth shot dead at friend's birthday party in Gwalior

Bhopal, Dec 15 A youth was shot dead during a birthday party of one his friends in Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh.

According to the police, the incident took place under the jurisdiction of Morar police station in the district late on Friday. The deceased youth has been identified as Imran (18), a resident of Shivaji Nagar in Gwalior.

The police said that Imran had gone to attend the birthday party of his friend at a restaurant where the birthday boy got engaged in a verbal altercation with another youth named Arvind Yadav.

After a while, Anil allegedly pulled out a gun and opened fire, which hit Imran. He was rushed to a clinic where he was declared brought dead.

A CCTV footage of the incident has also surfaced on social media.

Rajesh Singh Chandel, Senior Superintendent of Police, Gwalior, said, "There was a dispute between the birthday boy and the main accused, Arvind Yadav. In the meantime, Imran also reached there. When Yadav opened fire, the bullet hit Imran who died on the spot."

The police have launched a search operation to arrest the accused.

As per the the CCTV footage, around six to seven youth are accused in the matter and efforts are on to arrest them as well, Chandel said.

