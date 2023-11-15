Youth shot dead in Bengal

Kolkata, Nov 15 A youth was shot from point blank range and died on the spot late on Tuesday night near a fairground at Dalkhola in North Dinajpur district of West Bengal. This came to light after the police gave a statement to the local media persons on Wednesday afternoon.

The victim has been identified as Zeda Soren a.k.a. Raja (22). According to the police, Soren had a negative police record. According to the statement given by the victim’s wife Sakuntala Soren, on Tuesday night her husband left the house after receiving a call from an unknown person.

She followed him and after some time she saw her husband being stopped near a local fairground by a masked person. After some initial exchange of words, the masked man brought out a firearm and shot her husband. He died on the spot, said his wife.

The body has been sent for postmortem. Preliminary investigation suggests that the killing might be because of some old rivalry.

--IANS

