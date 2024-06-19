Youth shot dead in Manipur, bus carrying CRPF troopers emptied and burnt

Imphal, June 18 A youth was gunned down by unidentified assailants in Manipur's Imphal West district on Tuesday, while a bus carrying CRPF personnel was stopped and torched by mobs at Kangpokpi bazar in Kangpokpi district on Monday night but no one was injured in the incident, officials said.

A police official said that the victim’s body was found in the Meijao Mamang Leikai area was found with a bullet wound on the back of the head. Police are probing the incident.

In the second incident, the official said that a bus was proceeding towards Kangpokpi police station when it was stopped by a 200-strong mob, including women, blockading the road at Kangpokpi Bazaar.

No one, however, was injured in the incident, the official said, adding that a case has been registered against some unknown people.

Meanwhile, reinforcements of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), including CRPF and BSF, have been arriving in the state after the recent Lok Sabha election duty in various parts of the country amidst the prevailing tense situation in various parts of Manipur.

With the slight improvement of the situation in Jiribam district, adjoining southern Assam, the district administration relaxed the curfew for four and a half hours from 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

The indefinite curfew was imposed in mixed-population Jiribam district after the killing of 59-year-old farmer Soibam Saratkumar Singh on June 6, leading to around 900 tribals belonging to the Kuki and Hmar communities taking shelter at the homes of relatives and friends in two villages in the Cachar district of southern Assam, while around 1,000 people, mostly belonging to the Meitei community, are now sheltered in seven relief camps in Jiribam.

The incidents came in the wake of Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairing a high-level meeting in New Delhi on Monday to review the security situation in Manipur and directing the officials to ensure that no further incident of violence takes place in the northeastern state.

