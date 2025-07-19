Youth Spiritual Summit will herald youth-led movement against drug abuse: Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi, July 19 Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday announced that the Modi government's resolve to create a Nasha Mukt Bharat has taken a major step forward with the upcoming 'Youth Spiritual Summit' in Varanasi.

Mandaviya took to social media to share his op-ed titled 'A youth outreach in the battle against drug abuse', originally published in a prominent national daily.

The article highlights the significant role India's youth can play in leading the fight against drug addiction.

The Prime Minister's Office also shared the article on social media.

Organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the Youth Spiritual Summit will be held from July 19 to 20 in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

With the theme 'Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat', the summit will gather over 500 youth delegates representing 100 spiritual and socio-cultural organisations from across the country.

Hosted on the sacred banks of the River Ganga, the summit aims to channel India's rich spiritual traditions and youthful energy into a national campaign against substance abuse.

In his article, Mandaviya wrote, "India has one of the largest youth populations in the world, and if a nation aspires to progress and become developed, its youth must be empowered. Prime Minister Modi has consistently emphasised that if India is to become a Viksit Bharat by 2047, our yuva shakti must be empowered and actively engaged in the process of nation-building."

Addressing the growing concern of addiction among young people, Mandaviya stressed that keeping youth away from the grip of substance abuse is one of the most significant challenges in India.

"According to a study, one in every five Indians aged between 10 and 24 has used drugs at some point. A report by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) further reveals that over 8.5 lakh children in India are struggling with drug addiction. These figures are deeply alarming and call for urgent, collective action," Madaviya mentioned.

He also highlighted the measures taken by the government to combat substance abuse, including Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, the establishment of Integrated Rehabilitation Centres for Addicts (IRCAs) and Outreach-cum-Drop-In Centres (ODICs), awareness campaigns in schools and colleges, operations against drug mafias, and the development of health and wellness centres.

Taking the mission further, Mandaviya mentioned the Yuva Spiritual Summit -- which he said, "seeks to lay the foundation for a youth-led national movement against substance abuse."

The summit will gather youth representatives from more than 100 spiritual organisations across India. Key government bodies, including the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, the Ministry of Culture, the NCB, and others, will actively participate in the event.

The event will conclude with the release of the 'Kashi Declaration', which will outline a five-year roadmap for the national drug-free India campaign.

"This will outline strategies to prevent youth from falling into substance abuse, provide support mechanisms for those already affected, and accelerate awareness campaigns across the country to build a stronger, more resilient movement against addiction," Mandaviya added.

Crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this initiative, the Union Minister said, "PM Modi has envisioned an India that reflects the dreams and aspirations of Amrit Peedhi. Reflecting that vision, this initiative by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports stands as a powerful step towards not only protecting young lives from addiction but also empowering them to lead the nation-building journey."

He said that the summit is not just an event, but the beginning of a new national awakening, which will "ignite a spirit of discipline, moral integrity, and social responsibility among young citizens."

