Youth stabbed, locked in toilet on Bikaner-Guwahati Express in Bihar

Patna, Nov 16 A youth was killed after unidentified attackers injured him severely and locked him in the toilet of a running train in Bihar's Bhagalpur district, an police official said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on the Bikaner-Guwahati super fast train.

The victim was rescued at Naugachia railway station and admitted to the sub-divisional hospital where he succumbed due to multiple injuries and blood loss.

The attackers, after committing the crime, locked him in a toilet, due to which he lost excessive blood.

"We were informed by the passengers of the train that one person has sustained stab injuries and kept in a toilet of S9 sleeper coach. Accordingly, when the train reached the Naugachia railway station, we immediately rescued him and took him to the sub-divisional hospital where doctors declared him dead during the treatment. He lost his life due to excessive blood loss," Naugachia railway station GRP SHO Ravindra Singh said.

The victim sustained stab wounds on his neck and stomach. The railway police is suspecting that he might be attacked during a robbery in the train. Officers are investigating from all angles and trying to identify the victim.

