Youth stabbed to death for speaking to girl, three held

New Delhi, Dec 30 Three youths have been arrested for stabbing a 20-year-old to death out of jealousy over his speaking to a girl, a Delhi Police official said on Friday.

The trio have been identified as Arman Khan, 18, Faisal Khan, 21, and Sameer alias Baloo, 19, all residents of Gokalpuri.

According to police, on Wednesday at 9 p.m., a police control room call was received regarding stabbing to death of a man near Lakhan Chowk at Gokulpuri police station and a police team reached the spot.

"A blood-stained knife was found at the spot near the dead body,” said a senior police official.

The deceased was identified as Mahir a.k.a Imran, a resident of Loni in Ghaziabad. During the probe of the incident, it emerged that a 21-year-old woman was a common friend of accused Arman and the deceased.

"She had befriended both boys on Instagram. One day when Mahir reached the girl’s house, he found her speaking with Arman on a video call. Out of jealousy, Mahir abused Arman," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Northeast, Joy Tirkey said.

Arman had taken the girl's phone with him to stop her from speaking with Mahir. “On that day, Arman had called Mahir on the pretext of giving the girl's phone back to him. When he arrived, Arman, Faisal and Sameer stabbed him to death,” said the DCP.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor