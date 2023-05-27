Youth stabbed to death in Delhi

New Delhi, May 27 An 18-year-old youth was stabbed to death by four to five boys in east Delhi's Kalyanpuri area on Saturday morning, an official said.

The deceased, identified as Anshu alias Banda, a resident of Trilokpuri, was stabbed over 20 times.

According to the police, a police control room call was received about the incident around 05.11 am following which a police team rushed to the spot.

"Anshu was admitted to LBS Hospital by a PCR van. There were 21 stab injuries on the body of the injured. He was later referred to AIIMS Hospital for further treatment where he was declared dead," said a senior police official.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor