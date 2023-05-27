Youth stabbed to death in Delhi
By IANS | Published: May 27, 2023 03:15 PM 2023-05-27T15:15:02+5:30 2023-05-27T15:25:06+5:30
New Delhi, May 27 An 18-year-old youth was stabbed to death by four to five boys in east Delhi's Kalyanpuri area on Saturday morning, an official said.
The deceased, identified as Anshu alias Banda, a resident of Trilokpuri, was stabbed over 20 times.
According to the police, a police control room call was received about the incident around 05.11 am following which a police team rushed to the spot.
"Anshu was admitted to LBS Hospital by a PCR van. There were 21 stab injuries on the body of the injured. He was later referred to AIIMS Hospital for further treatment where he was declared dead," said a senior police official.
