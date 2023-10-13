Youth stabbed to death in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 13 An 18-year-old youth was stabbed to death by four individuals in central Delhi, an official said on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Areeb, a resident of Gali Kuan Wali Chitli Kabar area. His father works as a scrap dealer.

According to police, the incident occurred on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday near Matia Mahal Chowk near Hotel -Al Yameen.

"The information regarding admission of Areeb was received at 1.48 a.m from LNJP Hospital. He was declared brought dead by the doctors," said a senior police official.

"Legal action under section 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been initiated," said the official.

"We have identified four accused and a manhunt has been initiated to nab them. They will be apprehended very soon," the official added.

