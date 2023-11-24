Youth stabbed to death in Delhi, two arrested

New Delhi, Nov 24 A youth was stabbed to death by three persons, including two juveniles following an old enmity in Delhi's Rohini area, a police official said on Friday.

The police have arrested an 18 and a-half-year-old-old teenager, identified as Sumit Sagar, while two juveniles have been apprehended.

According to police, on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, a call regarding the incident was received at Aman Vihar police station after which a police team rushed to the spot.

Upon reaching the spot, it was found that the injured had been shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital Mangolpuri.

"Police team reached the hospital and came to know that the injured succumbed to the injuries during the treatment.The deceased was identified as Anshul, a resident of Aman Vihar and he was stabbed on his left thigh by the alleged boys," said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu.

"The body was preserved in the hospital. Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered," said the DCP.

During the probe, on the basis of CCTV footages, technical surveillance and human intelligence, the murder case was solved and the accused were arrested.

"At their instance, two knives used in the commission of crime and clothes have been recovered. Accused Sumit Sagar alias Anda has previously been found involved in many criminal cases,” said the DCP.

"As per the accused, they had previous enmity with the deceased and in order to take revenge they had stabbed the deceased on his thigh," the DCP added.

