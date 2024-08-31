Youth tries to attack Giriraj Singh during Janata Darbar in Begusarai

Begusarai, Aug 31 A youth tried to attack Union Minister Giriraj Singh during a Janata Darbar programme at his home constituency Begusarai in Bihar on Saturday.

Giriraj Singh was conducting a Janata Darbar in Ballia block when the incident occurred.

When he was wrapping up the event, a youth seized the microphone and began making irrational statements and raised slogans against the Union Minister. He even tried to punch Giriraj Singh but the party workers and security personnel present at the event intervened to prevent any untoward incident.

He was later arrested by the police.

Sharing a statement on X, the BJP leader said, "I am Giriraj Singh and I will always speak and fight for the interests of the society. I am not afraid of these attacks. Those who used to pamper and caress him seeing his beard and cap should see today how land jihad/love jihad and communal tension are being created in the entire country, including in Begusarai."

He added, "Giriraj Singh is not afraid of such things. We will continue to raise our voice against whoever wants to spoil communal harmony."

The Union Minister also called the Waqf Board a 'land grab movement'.

"The Board is sending notices to the lands of Hindus not only in Fatuha, but also in Begusarai, calling them theirs," he said.

Recently, the Bihar State Sunni Waqf Board reportedly claimed the ownership of an entire village, where around 95 per cent of the residents are Hindus.

The Board sent notices to at least seven people in Govindpur village, located 30 km from Patna, demanding the residents to vacate the land within 30 days.

