Youth Trinamool Congress leader killed on New Year's eve in north Bengal's Raiganj

Kolkata, Jan 1 A Trinamool Congress district youth vice-president in Uttar Dinajpur district was allegedly murdered on New Year's Eve, said the police on Thursday. His body was recovered from the Milanpara area near Mohanbati market in Raiganj. The police are investigating whether the murder was politically motivated or if there was another reason behind it.

Nabyendu Ghosh had only recently become the district youth vice-president of the Trinamool Congress in Uttar Dinajpur in north Bengal.

He was divorced and the father of one child. He had recently opened a sweet shop in the area near Mohanbati market.

On Wednesday night, during the New Year's Eve celebrations, a picnic was being held directly opposite his shop. The 37-year-old Trinamool leader was present there. It is alleged that several people suddenly arrived at the scene on motorcycles. Before anyone could understand what was happening, the Trinamool leader was brutally beaten with wooden sticks. He was also allegedly stabbed repeatedly with a knife.

Locals said the Trinamool leader collapsed on the street, bleeding profusely.

Raiganj Superintendent of Police, Sonawane Kuldip Suresh, told media persons, "Police have cordoned off the picnic spot the area behind the shop opposite it. We have started an investigation. Local residents are being questioned."

It was learnt that the deceased Trinamool leader, Nabyendu, was formerly the general secretary of the student council at Raiganj College. Trinamool Congress district president Kanaia Lal Agarwal said, "I have told the Superintendent of Police to arrest those involved in the murder within twenty-four hours and ensure appropriate punishment."

However, it is unclear who committed the crime. It is not yet known whether the murder was due to political rivalry or a business dispute. The police are also investigating whether there is any connection between the death and any personal relationship issues.

