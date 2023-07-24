Youth watching Karnataka waterfall slips from rock into water, search underway

Udupi (Karnataka), July 24 In a tragic incident, a young man watching a waterfall in Karnataka's Udupi district, while slipped into the river from the rock he was standing on and went missing on Monday, police said.

The episode is captured on camera and the video has gone viral on social media.

Police and emergency have launched a search operation for the young man, but so far, they were not able to track him.

The incident had taken place in Arashinagundi waterfall near Kollur in Baindur taluq and the missing youth was identified as Sharath Kumar, 23, from Bhadravathi.

Police said that he had come to Kollur in a car with friends and had gone to enjoy the scenic waterfall following copious rainfall in the region.

Preliminary probe revealed that while Sharath was watching and enjoying the waterfall, his friend was video recording it. However, the victim who seems to be firmly standing on the rock, suddenly lost his balance and falls into the river within fraction of seconds.

Following heavy rainfall in coastal districts, all the rivers and water bodies have crossed the danger limits and people are warned not to go close to the water bodies.

