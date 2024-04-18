Youth who hurled stone on Andhra Pradesh CM sent to judicial custody

Vijayawada, April 18 A Vijayawada court on Thursday sent a youth who had hurled a stone at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to judicial custody for 14 days.

Police produced Satish before the Principal Junior Civil Judge's Court, which sent him to judicial remand till May 2.

This is the first arrest made in connection with the April 13 incident in Vijayawada.

A resident of Vaddera Colony in the city, Satish threw a stone at the Chief Minister while he was participating in an election campaign at Dhabakotlu Centre in Ajith Singh Nagar.

Jagan Mohan Reddy had suffered an injury above his eyebrow while YSRCP MLA Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, who was standing next to him, sustained an eye injury. Both underwent treatment in Government General Hospital the same night.

Following a complaint lodged by the MLA, the police had the next day registered an attempt to murder against unknown persons and took up investigations.

Police, who questioned several suspects in the case, zeroed in on Satish, a daily wage labourer, and arrested him.

A police official said investigations are on to find out if any other person was involved and also the motive behind the attack.

When the arrested youth was brought to the court, lawyer Saleem appeared on his behalf and argued that the accused was a minor and had no criminal record. He also found fault with the police invoking the Indian Penal Code's Section 307 (attempt to murder).

The lawyer also told the judge that there is a difference between the date of birth of the accused given by the police and the date of birth on his Aadhaar card.

The prosecution argued that the accused intentionally hurled the stone and hence, the case was filed under Section 307. The court ruled that it would go by the date of birth on the certificate issued by the municipal authorities and sent the accused to judicial custody.

