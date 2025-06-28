Youth wings of CPI-M, Congress call Zumba controversy ‘needless’

Thiruvananthapuram, June 28 A day after a section of Muslim clerics raised objections to the Kerala government's decision to introduce Zumba -- a dance-based fitness programme -- in schools, the youth wings of both the CPI(M) and the Congress came out in strong support of the initiative, dismissing the controversy as unwarranted.

State Education Minister V. Sivankutty also stood firmly behind the move.

The fitness programme was rolled out earlier this month with the start of the new academic year.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, accompanied by family members, attended a large-scale Zumba event in the state capital, which saw the participation of around 1,500 students, teachers, and parents. It was at this event that the Chief Minister proposed integrating Zumba, along with aerobics and yoga, into the school curriculum as part of the government’s health and wellness drive.

However, resistance emerged when Muslim cleric Abdul Samad Pookkottor claimed that Zumba was detrimental to students' moral values and insisted that prayer, not dance, was best for mental well-being.

“If the government insists on implementing Zumba, our clerics will oppose it. Boys and girls should not be allowed to mingle under the pretext of Zumba. What schools need instead are proper physical education teachers,” said Pookkottor.

Sharing same sentiments, Muslim leader Hussain Madavoor argued that Zumba encouraged inappropriate mingling between genders and objected to the attire often associated with the activity.

“There is no scientific basis for Zumba. We will not allow such practices in our institutions,” he said.

Education Minister Sivankutty, however, rejected the demands for scrapping the programme.

“We are open to dialogue with those who have concerns, but the objective is clear -- promoting physical activity among students as part of our broader fight against drug abuse. No one is being asked to wear revealing clothes, and any such insinuation is deplorable,” he said.

Backing the Minister, Youth Congress state president and MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil said Zumba was a beneficial activity.

“We conduct similar sessions in our Youth Congress camps. There is nothing wrong with Zumba -- it is good for the physical and mental well-being of our children,” he said.

DYFI state president V. Vaseef also extended full support to the government’s initiative.

“It’s unfortunate that those who oppose such programmes in government schools often run similar ones in their own institutions. We will be at the forefront to ensure the successful implementation of this initiative,” said Vaseef.

