Youth's body found in traveller's bag in Delhi

New Delhi, March 25 A 22-year-old man's body, stuffed in a traveller's bag, was found on Friday morning in Delhi's Mangolpuri area, an official said.

The deceased was yet to be identified.

DCP Sameer Sharma said they received a PCR call regarding around 7 a.m. at Mangolpuri police station after which the local police immediately reached the spot near Peer Baba Majaar, Main Road, opposite Y Block Mangol Puri.

"As the police reached the spot, they found a purple colour traveller bag in which an unknown body of male, 20/22 years old, with throat slit injuries, was stuffed," said the official, adding the body was clad in white kurta pajama.

Accordingly, the police have registered a case under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code and initiated an investiagtion.

"Several teams have been formed for the identification of the deceased, for checking the CCTV footage of the adjoining areas and for developing intelligence with regard to this incident," the DCP said.

Meanwhile, the police have also informed all neighbouring police stations and districts for checking the missing person records.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor