Youth's contribution crucial in realising 'Viksit Bharat' dream, says Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi, Jan 10 The Department of Youth Affairs, under the leadership of Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya kicked off three-day 'Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue' at Bharat Mandapam in capital on Friday. The event's objective is to provide unique platform for youth to present innovative solutions for Viksit Bharat.

The Union Minister also took to X to announce its launch and informed that this will provide opportunity to young and bright minds to become a key participant in Viksit Bharat mission.

“Here we go. The much-awaited Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue begins. Bright and talented youth from across the nation are all set to present their visionary ideas for a Viksit Bharat to PM Modi,” he wrote on X.

Speaking to the press, the Union Minister remarked that youth's contribution is crucial in realising the dream of Viksit Bharat.

He met the 'Viksit Bharat' participants at Bharat Mandapam and informed, "Three thousand talented youth from across the country have come here after competing with thirty lakh aspirants to earn their place. These exceptional young leaders are preparing to share their innovative ideas for Viksit Bharat with Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

"I am thrilled to have met these young leaders and witnessed their enthusiasm and passion for building Viksit Bharat. I am confident that they will not only share their thoughts with the Prime Minister but will also actively contribute to realising the dream of Viksit Bharat," he further said.

The three-day "Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2025" began in the capital, with an exciting series of activities on Friday. The second day of the event will feature an inaugural session led by Union Minister for Labour and Employment and Youth Affairs, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, along with Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse, and other dignitaries from the ministry.

This will be followed by a plenary session featuring prominent personalities such as Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, and Jonty Rhodes, an international cricketer. Their presence is expected to inspire participants, setting the tone for meaningful discussions and interactions.

Participants will have a unique opportunity to engage directly with these eminent figures throughout the event, gaining motivation and insights for their future contributions to India’s development.

January 12, the final day of the event, marks the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda and will be celebrated as National Youth Day, honouring his enduring legacy of youth empowerment. This day will also showcase the most anticipated segment of the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a specially curated coffee table book, a compilation of the best essays from the ten identified themes. Additionally, the Prime Minister will launch the "Youth Anthem," a powerful composition aimed at inspiring and uniting India’s youth under a shared vision of national progress and development.

The event is expected to serve as a significant milestone in empowering young leaders, providing them with a platform to contribute meaningfully to the vision of Viksit Bharat.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor