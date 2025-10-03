Youth's throat-slit body recovered from Bengal's Baruipur

Kolkata, Oct 3 A throat-slit body of a youth was recovered beside a wooden pedestrian bridge at Begumpur village panchayat in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Friday morning.

The body lying near the wooden pedestrian bridge was first noticed by some passers-by, who informed the local police station, following which the cops came and recovered it.

The identity of the deceased youth is yet to be ascertained.

The local people said that he was not a resident of the village panchayat where his body was recovered.

The police are trying their best to track the identity of the deceased youth to carry forward the investigation.

Initial investigation has hinted that the youth was possibly murdered by slitting his throat, and thereafter his body was dumped beside the wooden pedestrian bridge.

The body of the victim had been sent for post-mortem examination, and the exact reason behind his death could be ascertained after the detailed autopsy report is available.

A broken liquor bottle, a soft-beverage bottle, and a plastic drinking container had been recovered from near the body of the victim. The autopsy report will also indicate whether there was alcohol in the stomach of the victim or not.

"Now, in case the post-mortem report indicates the presence of alcohol in his stomach, the question now is whether the deceased youth was consuming alcohol at the spot before his murder, or if he had companions," a district police official said.

The investigating officials are also examining footage of CCTV cameras installed in and around the area to get clues in the matter.

The local people have told the cops that the area from where the body was recovered generally becomes secluded after sunset, and taking that advantage, some local anti-social elements chose the place for consuming alcohol.

"The matter had been brought to the notice of the local police station several times. But no concrete action had been taken," a local villager said.

