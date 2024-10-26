Youths will revolt if Cong govt abolishes jobs in Himachal: BJP's Tuhin Sinha

New Delhi, Oct 26 Accusing the Congress of backtracking on its promise of job creation, BJP national spokesman Tuhin Sinha on Saturday hit out at the Himachal Pradesh government’s anti-youth decision to abolish posts that have been lying vacant for over two years.

“Lakhs of youths would be deprived of an opportunity to get a government job due to this decision,” Sinha told IANS, warning that the proposed move by the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government may spark discontent and anarchy.

“Congress-led governments have become a bane for the country. They come to power on the promise of creating jobs but they do the reverse and abolish posts,” he said, warning that the economic model of the Congress will only push the country towards economic anarchy.

He also hit out at Congress for promoting the scam of land-grabbing by the Waqf Board across the country.

“The two amendments in the Waqf Act, brought about by the Congress in 1995 and 2013, have given the Waqf Board unbridled power to grab any land they want,” he said.

This power of the Waqf Board to “usurp” any land is a threat to hard-working middle-class families as they can take over their property at any moment, he said, reiterating the Narendra Modi government’s resolve to pass the amendment proposed in the Act, after JPC review, in the next session of Parliament.

Talking about the alleged attack on AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi, Sinha said violence has no place in democracy and dismissed baseless allegations that the saffron party was behind the incident.

On Friday, Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed that Kejriwal was attacked during a ‘Jan Sampark Abhiyan’ campaign in the Vikaspuri area of Delhi.

AAP leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, in a video posted on his X account, said, “Arvind Kejriwal was holding a padyatra in Vikaspuri area and meeting people there. The BJP is not able to digest the love and blessings that Arvind Kejriwal is getting from people. Today, people associated with the BJP have tried to attack Arvind Kejriwal.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor