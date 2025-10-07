YouTuber Ajeet Bharti Under Fire for Comments Over 'Shoe Attack' on CJI Gavai

Controversial right-wing YouTuber and influencer Ajeet Bharti has sparked outrage and widespread debate after a lawyer attempted to hurl a shoe at the Chief Justice of India (CJI) on October 7. The dramatic courtroom incident was reportedly linked to remarks made by the CJI in a case concerning a Hindu idol. As per Hindustan Times, Bharti, a Begusarai-based media personality, and two of his podcast guests allegedly made inflammatory and abusive comments against CJI B.R. Gavai. They are accused of inciting people to attack the judge in the name of “Hindu pride,” drawing severe criticism online.

Also Read: Diwali 2025: When to Celebrate Deepavali – October 20 or 21? Check Lakshmi Puja Muhurat, Amavasya Tithi, and Other Details

Once the clips from his podcast began circulating widely on social media, Bharti doubled down instead of retracting his words. Hours after the shoe-throwing incident, he released another video on X and other social platforms, mocking and taunting the CJI. In this video, Bharti called Justice Gavai a “lousy, undeserving judge” and claimed he should face contempt charges. He also made remarks referring to the CJI’s Dalit-Ambedkarite background, saying he once planned to create a video titled “Shoes and the Chief Justice” after noticing the judge’s footwear in a photograph.

Amid the viral outrage, speculation spread across social media that Ajeet Bharti had been detained or interrogated by the police. However, Noida Additional DCP Sumit Shukla dismissed these rumours, confirming that no such action had been taken, Hindustan Times reported. The episode has reignited discussions about the limits of free speech, accountability of digital influencers, and the escalating tone of political commentary on Indian social media platforms.