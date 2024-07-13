Youtuber Dhruv Rathee Booked By Maharashtra Cyber Police For Alleged Misleading Tweet About Lok Sabha Speaker's Daughter

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee often finds himself in the news for various reasons. This time, Dhruv has landed in legal trouble again. The Maharashtra Cyber Police have registered an FIR against Dhruv Rathee. It is reported that this case has been filed against him for making a misleading tweet.

According to information received from the police, Dhruv is alleged of tweeting about Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's daughter Anjali clearing the UPSC exam, which has now led to the case being filed. Allegedly, Dhruv Rathee tweeted that Anjali cleared the exam without even sitting for the UPSC exam.

In this case, the police have filed FIR under sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita for defamation, international insult, disturbing peace, and sections of the IT Act.

A police officer stated that Anjali's cousin, Naman Maheshwari, registered the case. In his complaint, Naman wrote that Anjali cleared the UPSC exam in her first attempt in 2019. Despite this, Dhruv Rathee not only internationally defamed Anjali but also used her photo without permission.

What was the post about Anjali Birla?

An account named @dhruvrahtee posted, “India is the only country where you can pass UPSC without giving an exam, but for this, you have to be born as the daughter of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Om Birla's daughter Anjali Birla passed UPSC without giving any exam, she is a model by profession. Modi government is mocking our education system.” However, this post has now been removed from social media.

Dhruv Rathee is very active on social media. Dhruv is not only a vlogger but also a social media activist. Dhruv is known for his YouTube videos on social, political, and environmental issues.