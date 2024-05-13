YouTuber 'Savukku' Shankar claims threat to his life

Chennai, May 13 YouTuber 'Savukku' Shankar on Monday said that he would be "killed" in Coimbatore central prison.

Interacting with reporters while he was being taken to the Coimbatore government medical college hospital for a checkup from the prison, he alleged Coimbatore Jail Superintendent Shenthil Kumar had broken his forearm.

"My life is in danger in Coimbatore prison and I will be killed. I'm being tortured in the prison," he claimed.

Shankar's counsel Advocate Gopalakrishnan had told media persons a few days before that the life of his client was in danger and that "policemen were acting out of vendetta and torturing" him.

Shankar was arrested from Theni on May 4 and was brought to Coimbatore prison and the police vehicle in which he was brought to the prison had met with an accident.

It is not clear whether the fracture in his forearm is due to the "torture" in Coimbatore prison as claimed by Shankar and his advocate or due to the accident.

The YouTuber is charged under the Goondas Act.

According to police, seven cases are pending against him with the Cyber Crime branch police station of the Central Crime Branch (CCB), Chennai.

Three of these cases are under investigation while a chargesheet has been filed in two cases and a trial is pending in two other cases.

