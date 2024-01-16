YS Sharmila Appointed as Andhra Pradesh Congress Chief

YS Sharmila Reddy, who recently joined the Congress party, is now the President of the Andhra Pradesh Congress. This decision came on January 16, following the resignation of Gidugu Rudra Raju, the former AP Congress chief. Raju stepped down to make way for Sharmila's leadership and has been appointed as a special invitee to the Congress Working Committee.

According to a press release from General Secretary of All India Congress Committee, KC Venugopal said, "Hon'ble Congress President has appointed Smt. YB. Sharmila Reddy as the President of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Commitee with immediate effect."

"Hon'ble Congress President has also appointed Shri Gidugu Rudra Raju, the outgoing PCC President as Special Invitee to the Congress Working Committee. The party appreciates the contributions of Shri Gidugu Rudra Raju, in his role as PCC President," release added.

Sharmila, the sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, merged her YSR Telangana Party with the Congress earlier this month. Her formal entry into the party was marked by an induction ceremony in the presence of Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. Sharmila, the daughter of the late former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. Rajasekhara Reddy, expressed her dedication to the Congress, echoing her father's commitment.