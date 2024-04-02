YS Sharmila Reddy, Tariq Anwar Named in Congress List of 17 Candidates for Lok Sabha Election 2024

The Congress party released another list of 17 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday, April 2. The party fielded Andhra Pradesh Chie Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's sister YS Sharmila Reddy from Kadapa and Tariq Anwar from Bihar's Katihar. The latest list includes eight candidates from Odisha, five from Andhra Pradesh, three from Bihar, and one from West Bengal.

As part of a seats-sharing deal, the Congress party has announced three candidates from Bihar. Tohammad Javed from Kishanganj has been given a ticket. Veteran leader Tariq Anwar has been fielded from Katihar and Ajit Sharma from Bhagalpur.

YS Sharmila Reddy fielded from Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa, Tariq Anwar fielded from Bihar's Katihar

Congress has decided to field former education minister MM Pallam Raju from Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh. The party also released its list of 114 candidates for the upcoming Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 on Tuesday.

Sanjay Bhoi, the Former Lok Sabha member, has been given a ticket to contest from Odisha's Bargarh seat. In West Bengal, Congress has fielded Dr Munish Tamang Darjeeling's seat.

To date, the Congress has declared a total of 228 candidates in different states.

On Monday, the party released its tenth list of candidates, including candidates from Maharashtra's Akola seat and Telangana's Warangal seat. The party also fielded Kadiyam Kavya from Telangana's Warangal constituency. Kadiyam Kavya recently left the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) to join the Congress party.

Last week, the Congress party announced its ninth list of five candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The party has fielded CP Joshi from Rajasthan's Bhilwara and Damodar Gurjar is set to contest polls from Rajasthan's Rajsamand.

E Thukaram from Karnataka's Bellary, Sunil Bose from Chamarajanagar-SC and Raksha Ramaiah from Chikkballapur will contest the Lok Sabha elections. The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general election.