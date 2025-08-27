YSRCP demands removal of B.R. Naidu as TTD Chairman to save Tirumala’s sanctity

Amaravati, Aug 27 The YSR Congress Party on Wednesday demanded the removal of B.R. Naidu as Chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to protect the sanctity of the Tirumala temple.

YSRCP spokesperson Karumuru Venkata Reddy said that Naidu lacks the moral and spiritual qualifications to continue in such a sacred post.

He stated the sanctity of Tirumala has been under threat ever since Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu appointed B.R. Naidu as Chairman, alleging that the latter, notorious for broadcasting vulgar midnight shows on his TV channel, has brought disgrace to the temple by using the post for political speeches, personal gain, and questionable business deals.

Karumuru further accused him of duping the public with fake oil products and running a VIP ticket racket on the Hills. He charged that during B.R. Naidu’s tenure, 'belt' shops, non-vegetarian food, substandard prasadam, and even religious conversions have been allowed, while negligence led to the death of six devotees.

He also alleged that B.R. Naidu handed over valuable TTD land to Oberoi Hotel, where liquor and meat are served, exposing his lack of devotion. Additionally, he said the TTD Chairman exploited TTD by using his sons to lure VIPs and businessmen through clubs for personal and financial gain.

"BR Naidu is unfit even to step foot on Tirumala, let alone chair TTD," Venkata Reddy. He demanded that the coalition government immediately remove him to safeguard the sanctity of Tirumala.

Earlier, YSR Congress Party leader and former TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy alleged that the TTD is swapping 20 acres of prime land with low-value land of the Tourism Department.

He accused Chief Minister Naidu of conspiring to surrender highly valuable TTD property to Oberoi Hotels under the guise of land exchange.

The TTD, which manages the affairs of Sri Venkateswara Temple, issued a statement on Monday denying the allegations made by Karunakar Reddy.

It stated that it was on November 24, 2021, that the Tourism Department in the previous government allotted 20 acres to the Oberoi Hotel at Alipiri on the sacred land located at the foothills of Lord Venkateswara.

As various Hindu organisations, seers, and devotees had been raising objections, the TTD Board, at its meeting on November 18, 2024, passed a unanimous resolution that this sacred land should not be allotted to the Oberoi Hotel and should be handed back to the TTD, the temple body said.

Chief Minister Naidu, during his visit to Tirumala on March 21, promised to take steps to see to it that no unholy activities take place in the sacred place adjacent to the Seven Hills. In this context, the Tourism Department agreed to give the land adjacent to the Lord's Feet on the north side of the TTD, but made a request that the land on the other side of the road be allotted in exchange for it, it said.

Following this, the TTD Trust Board passed a resolution on May 7 giving its consent for the exchange of the land and also wrote to the state government to this effect.

