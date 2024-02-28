YSRCP has no vision or mission: Rajnath Singh

Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 28 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday accused the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government in Andhra Pradesh of having no vision and mission.

Addressing a meeting of BJP workers here, he said that sand mafia, mining mafia, and liquor mafia are ruling the roost in the state and exuded the confidence that his BJP will come to power in Andhra Pradesh and will also win maximum number of Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Rajnath Singh, who was on a day-long visit to the state, earlier addressed a meeting of party workers in Vijayawada and also addressed intellectuals in Visakhapatnam. He also chaired the party's core group meeting, attended by state BJP President D. Purandeswari and other leaders.

Listing out the achievements of the BJP government during the last 10 years, he said Narendra Modi would become the Prime Minister for the third time. He exuded confidence that BJP will come to power even for the fourth term.

The BJP leader slammed YSRCP for Rs. 7.5 lakh crore public debts of the state.

"This is despite the YSRCP government increasing taxes. I want to ask in whose pockets the money is going. There is a need to find this," he said. He criticised the YSRCP for not completing Polavaram project and alleged that the state government is not sincere in completing it.

"The Centre gave Rs.15,000 crore for Polavaram. It should have been completed long back but could not be completed because of the weakness of the state government," he said, adding that when the BJP forms the government in Andhra Pradesh, it will complete Polavaram.

He also slammed the state government over the bad condition of roads in the state. The Minister said YSRCP was also negligent in implementing Central schemes.

"The Centre has given Rs.4,000 crore for Jal Jeevan Mission but since there is no contribution from the state government, it could not be implemented here. This is an anti-people and cruel government," he said.

He said while other parties treat their families as god, the BJP treats people as its god and works for the welfare of the poor. He urged the booth-level party workers to meet people and explain to them the achievements of the Modi government and why there is need for another term for the BJP.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor