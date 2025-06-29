YSRCP leader detained after tension erupts in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur

Amaravati, June 29 Police in Tadipatri town of Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district on Sunday detained YSR Congress Party leader and former MLA Kethireddy Pedda Reddy, whose return to his home town after a year triggered tension.

As the news spread that Pedda Reddy has returned, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and municipal chairman J.C. Prabhakar Reddy, along with his supporters, started to march towards his residence.

Prabhakar Reddy, who is also a former MLA, said that Pedda Reddy should not be allowed to enter the town.

TDP workers from surrounding villages also assembled near Pedda Reddy’s house to oppose his arrival.

Police rushed to the spot as the protest triggered tension, and there was apprehension of a clash between the two groups.

Police detained Pedda Reddy, forced him to board a police vehicle and whisked him away to Anantapur. Police said they took the precautionary step to avert any law-and-order problem.

Pedda Reddy had left Tadipatri on the day of the counting of votes in the general elections last year following clashes.

The High Court had recently granted permission to Pedda Reddy to return to Tadipatri. He had filed a contempt of court petition, alleging that the court's orders were not adhered to.

On June 14, the YSRCP leader was stopped by the police at Thimmampalli of Yellanur mandal when he tried to proceed towards Tadipatri.

After the former MLA announced his plans to return to Tadipatri, the TDP leaders staged a protest. Additional forces were posted to avoid untoward incidents, and police stopped Pedda Reddy at Thimmampalli.

Pedda Reddy had slammed the police, accusing them of supporting Prabhakar Reddy and preventing him from going to his own house in Tadipatri.

“Though I got permission from the High Court, the police were denying permission. I have my own house in Tadipatri and have not gone there for the past year,” he said.

The YSRCP leader stated that Prabhakar Reddy is scared as all his illegal activities would come to light if he goes to Tadipatri.

