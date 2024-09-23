YSRCP leader sent to judicial custody in actress harassment case

Vijayawada, Sep 23 YSR Congress Party leader Kukkala Vidyasagar, arrested in Dehradun over alleged harassment of Mumbai-based actress was on Monday remanded to judicial custody till October 4.

Vidyasagar has been shifted to Vijayawada sub-jail, following judicial remand order by the magistrate.

Mumbai-based actress Kadambari Jethwani had filed a complaint with police on September 20, claiming that she was mentally and physically harassed.

Earlier, Vidyasagar was brought from Dehradun to Vijayawada by train late on Sunday night and taken to Ibrahimpatnam police station where case was lodged against him. Before producing him before the Magistrate, the accused was taken to government hospital and his medical examination done.

The YSR Congress leader was held by a team of Vijayawada police in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun on Friday. The police had produced him before a local court and obtained a transit remand.

It was on September 13 that a case was registered against Vidyasagar. In the complaint, the actress had claimed that a false case was lodged against her by using forged documents and she was being mentally and physically harassed.

Vidyasagar, who is also said to be a film producer, was named as accused Number one. Remaining accused were mentioned as others in the FIR.

The actress was arrested on a complaint by Vidyasagar in February, when YSR Congress Party was in power. She was accused of forging property documents and extorting money from Vidyasagar.

Jethwani, who was behind bars for 42 days early this year, claimed that IPS officers and political leaders were involved in the alleged harassment.

She claimed that a fabricated case was filed against her to coerce her into withdrawing a complaint of sexual assault, she had lodged against a prominent corporate executive in Mumbai.

The actress and her parents were arrested in Mumbai by a team of Andhra Police officers.

On September 15, the state govt had suspended P. Sitharama Anjaneyulu, the then Director General of Police, Intelligence, Kanthi Rana Tata, the then Commissioner of Police Vijayawada and Vishal Gunni on allegations that they arrested the actress and her parents by bypassing laid down procedures and protocol.

Kranti Rana Tata last week approached the Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking anticipatory bail. The petition is likely to come up for hearing on Monday.

Jethwani also Andhra Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, last week to request for her and family’s protection. She claimed that she and her family face danger from people they filed a case against.

