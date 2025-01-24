YSRCP leader slams Chandrababu, Lokesh for returning ‘empty handed’ from Davos

Amaravati, Jan 24 YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) spokesperson and former minister R. K. Roja on Friday criticised Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and IT Minister Nara Lokesh for returning empty-handed from Davos and said they brought shame to the state instead of investments.

Roja told media persons at her camp office in Nagari that the duo’s incompetence tarnished the state's industrial image, scaring away investors. She alleged that Lokesh’s so-called "Red Book Constitution" is responsible for driving away industrialists. While neighbouring states like Telangana and Maharashtra secured investments worth Rs 1.32 lakh crore and Rs 15.75 lakh crore respectively, Chandrababu and Lokesh returned with a blank.

Despite 14 years of administrative experience, Chandrababu’s governance has failed to deliver, she said. Criticising their Davos trip, Roja said Rs 20 crore was wasted on promotions for Lokesh rather than focusing on state development. She questioned why Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who supported Naidu politically, was excluded from the delegation and said it was due to internal insecurities.

Highlighting YS Jagan’s achievements, Roja pointed out that during his tenure, Andhra Pradesh attracted Rs 1.26 lakh crore worth of MoUs from Davos and Rs 13.5 lakh crore during the Vizag Global Summit. Top industrialists like Ambani, Adani, and Jindal attended these events, showcasing confidence in Jagan’s transparent governance, she said.

Roja further accused the TDP-led government of creating a hostile environment for industrialists through political vendettas, misuse of law, and promoting false narratives about the state's economy. She claimed that Jagan’s administration prioritised infrastructure development, peace, and industrial growth, which are the real factors attracting investments.

YS Jagan’s leadership has set a benchmark for industrial progress, while Chandrababu and Lokesh’s actions have only damaged Andhra Pradesh’s reputation on global platforms, she said.

Meanwhile, YSRCP leader and former minister Seediri Appala Raju has demanded the coalition government to roll back its decision to privatise medical colleges to enable better services and more seats to students pursuing medical profession. He said Chandrababu Naidu has a long history of favouring privatisation and this time around, he has been giving away medical colleges under the PPP model while YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had brought in reforms to set up 17 medical colleges, one in each district, which has gained national attention.

Chandrababu Naidu in his entire career as Chief Minister did not bring in a single medical college and the five medical colleges were added by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during his 2019-24 term which increased the number of medical seats, he said.

