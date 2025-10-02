YSRCP leader's aide arrested for 'derogatory' social media post

Amaravati, Oct 2 Andhra Pradesh Police on Thursday arrested former Deputy Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party leader Amjad Basha's Personal Assistant Sheikh Khaja in a case relating to alleged derogatory posts against Kadapa MLA Madhavi Reddy.

A police team from Kadapa arrested Khaja in Hyderabad and took him to Kadapa. He was shifted to Police Training Centre on the outskirts of Kadapa, where he was being questioned.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA Madhavi Reddy and her husband and TDP politburo member Srinivasula Reddy recently lodged a complaint at Kadapa One Town Police Station that Amjad Basha, his brother Ahmed Basha and Amjad Basha's PA Khaja were behind the alleged derogatory social media posts against her.

The police had registered a case against the three and took up investigation.

However, the transfer of Inspector Ramakrishna Yadav after registration of the case sparked a row.

Some local TDP leaders alleged that the police officer was removed for naming Amjad Basha and his brother as accused along with Khaja.

YSRCP has condemned the arrest of Khaja. It alleged that the coalition government's vengeance against its leaders was continuing. The party asked how long the "illegal" arrests will continue.

Meanwhile, in a related development, the State government has constituted a Group of Ministers (GoM) to oversee social media regulations in the state.

The committee comprises IT and Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Nara Lokesh, Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav, Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar, Housing and I and PR Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy, and Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha.

Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand issued a Government Order to this effect on Wednesday.

The terms of reference for the GoM includes review of current laws, rules and guidelines applicable to social media platforms in India, identify gaps in accountability, compliance and enforcement.

The panel will also study international best practices, and analyse global approaches to social media accountability, including transparency standards, platform obligations, and user protection measures.

