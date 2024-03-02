YSRCP MLA Krishna Prasad joins TDP

Hyderabad, March 2 In another setback to Andhra Pradesh's ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) ahead of elections, its MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Saturday.

Mylavaram MLA joined the TDP in the presence of party's national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at his residence in Hyderabad.

Krishna Prasad told media persons that that he worked hard for the YSRCP but did not get the priority he deserved. He also alleged that the development of his constituency was neglected.

He claimed that several representations submitted by him to the YSRCP President and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for funds to develop the constituency evoked no response.

The MLA said only Naidu is capable of transforming Andhra Pradesh into a progressive state by giving equal importance to development and welfare.

He said he was prepared to discharge whatever role was entrusted to him by the TDP even if he was not fielded as an MLA candidate from Mylavaram or some other constituency.

Son of Jai Andhra movement leader and former minister Vasantha Nageswara Rao, Krishna Prasad had announced his decision to join TDP on February 26 after YSRCP denied him ticket.

He has been an arch-rival of TDP leader and former minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao for a long time.

Umamaheswara Rao won from Mylavaram in 2009 and 2014 but lost to Krishna Prasad in 2019 elections.

Krishna Prasad stated that he had no personal differences with Umamaheswara Rao and was ready to work with him.

Umamaheswara Rao's name was missing from the first list of TDP candidates amid reports that Vasantha Krishna Prasad, who was denied renomination by YSRCP, is vying for the TDP ticket.

The senior TDP leader has assured Naidu that he will abide by whatever decision the party takes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor