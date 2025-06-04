YSRCP observes ‘Betrayal Day’ across Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, June 4 Accusing the TDP-led NDA of going back on its poll promises, opposition YSR Congress Party observed ‘Betrayal Day’ across Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders and cadres hit the streets in all the districts to lodge their protest over what they called the betrayal by the coalition government.

Holding banners and placards and raising slogans, they held rallies and participated in other forms of protest. They also gave representations to officials, demanding that the government fulfil the promises.

The protestors raised slogans of ‘Chandrababu down down’ and alleged that the coalition failed to fulfil the promises made to people in last year’s elections. At a few places, the protestors were detained by the police.

The YSRCP leaders said that the alliance made 143 promises to people but failed to fulfil even ‘Super Six’ promises.

YSRCP president and former chief minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy posted on ‘X’ that exactly a year ago, Chandrababu Naidu came to power with grand promises, but not a single one has been fulfilled.

“Instead, he has betrayed the very people who believed in him. His false statements, broken assurances, and blatant backstabbing have pushed the state into disillusionment. That’s why today, we call for Betrayal Day! And people from all walks of life have come out in huge numbers, expressing their deep anguish and anger. This isn’t just a protest; it’s a powerful message that the people of Andhra Pradesh will not remain silent in the face of lies and deception,” wrote Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“The massive turnout for this state-wide programme reflects the pain, frustration, and resistance of the betrayed public. I sincerely thank every YSRCP leader, worker, and citizen who stood up today, shoulder to shoulder, to voice this truth alongside the needy people. Our fight for justice, dignity, people’s rights and their cause will only grow stronger and stronger,” added the YSRCP chief.

YSRCP state coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the grand success of ‘Betrayal Day’ reflects the ire of the people who felt cheated as none of the poll promises were implemented by the coalition government. He said that anti-incumbency has set in much earlier.

He said, despite the police restrictions, the ‘Betrayal Day’ was a grand success with people voicing their dissent in unison as the election promises were not fulfilled by Chandrababu Naidu and drew a contrast with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's term, where 99 per cent of the promises were delivered on the dot.

People felt cheated as the existing schemes were stopped and the promised ones were not rolled out, and this has a clear reflection in success of ‘Betrayal Day’, he said adding that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy even in opposition was always with the people while Chandrababu away from the people and the State between 2019-24.

--IANS

ms/dan

