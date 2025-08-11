YSRCP seeks SEC's intervention for free, fair polling in Pulivendula

Vijayawada, Aug 11 Ahead of the by-elections to local bodies in Pulivendula and Ontimitta, the Opposition YSR Congress Party, on Monday, sought immediate intervention by the State Election Commission (SEC) to ensure free and fair polls.

A delegation of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders met the State Election Commission and sought steps to halt what they described "unprecedented subversion of democracy".

Polling for the by-election to Pulivendula and Ontimitta Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTCs) in Kadapa district will be held on Tuesday.

Ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Opposition YSRCP are locked in a bitter fight for supremacy in Pulivendula, the home town and Assembly constituency of YSRCP President and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The by-poll for Pulivendula ZPTC is necessitated by the death of YSRCP leader T. Maheshwar Reddy.

While YSRCP has fielded his son Hemanth Reddy, TDP's candidate is Latha Reddy, the wife of former MLC and the ruling party's Pulivendula constituency in-charge, Mareddy Ravindra Reddy (B. Tech Ravi).

The by-election turned into a major prestige battle for both TDP and YSRCP.

While YS family is trying to maintain its grip on Pulivendula, the TDP is looking to make further inroads into YS family's bastion.

The TDP-led NDA alliance had won seven out of 10 Assembly seats in Jagan Mohan Reddy's home district Kadapa last year.

Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday accused Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu of conspiring to hijack the ZPTC by-election.

The former Chief Minister alleged that together with certain officials, TDP's anarchic gangs, and police officers, Chandrababu Naidu is conspiring to hijack the election.

Speaking to the media after the meeting Station Election Commissioner on Monday, YSRCP leaders said that the ruling TDP-led alliance, aided by a compromised official machinery, was resorting to intimidation, mass distribution of cash, and targeted attacks on YSRCP workers to forcibly secure victory in Jagan Mohan Reddy's home constituency of Pulivendula.

They accused the police and revenue departments of acting as silent spectators, enabling large-scale electoral malpractice.

The delegation comprised MLCs Lella Appi Reddy, Mondithoka Arun Kumar, Kalpalatha Reddy, former Ministers Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani), Velampalli Srinivas, Jogi Ramesh and others.

Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) detailed how TDP leaders were coercing voters by confiscating voter slips distributed by election authorities and offering Rs 10,000 per vote.

Villagers who resisted were threatened, assaulted, and falsely implicated in criminal cases.

"In some villages, police presence is heavy, but those intimidating voters are left untouched. While officials claim to have deployed shadow teams and flying squads, the cash-for-votes network operates openly," he said.

Meanwhile, tight security arrangements have been made to prevent any untoward incident during the polling.

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha assured that polling will be conducted peacefully.

She dismissed Jagan Mohan Reddy's allegations of irregularities and violence.

On the allegations about relocation of polling booths from villages to more distant locations, she said that the changes were made by the State Election Commission.

She clarified that TDP has nothing with this decision.

