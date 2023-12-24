Yuletide air restrained in Manipur amid shadow of violence

Imphal, Dec 24 The collective call of church bodies to hold the coming Christmas in a low-key manner in view of the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur has curbed the spirit of festivity even as many prayed for peace in the trouble-torn state.

Given the situation where cries of bereaved families and those whose houses and properties were destroyed in the strife reverberated across the state, many devout Christians said this Christmas would be about caring and giving for the victims.

Unlike the previous years, the Yuletide air seems restrained in the hill districts and some Christian pockets in Imphal valley.

Tangkhul Baptist Church's Pastor Rev Khayaipam Khamrang said this year Christmas will be different from preceding years.

"While there would be community celebrations during our service on the evening of Sunday and Monday morning, we’ve encouraged and requested our members not to indulge in lavish spending and grand feasting, and instead use their resources to help those who are marginalised in the current ethnic troubles and those in need," he added.

"Celebrating Christmas this year would be about sharing, caring for others and less about ourselves, all in the name of Jesus Christ."

Echoing Khayaipam, a Christian from Nagaram in Imphal, Thuireisang Singlai said this Christmas has not been that great because there has been a conflict between some of their communities.

"Last year it was pretty amazing because all of us were united and celebrated as one. But this year due to the current situation we’re unable to have a grand festival. I hope all of us can come together as one and figure out a solution and live together in peace like before," he said.

The impact of the strife has also hit the X-Mas gift outlet dealers in Imphal as one of them said that "we used to do brink sale during Christmas but this year we could sell only 25 per cent of what was sold last year. I hope the situation will improve soon".

Extending its Christmas greetings, the Manipur Naga Youth Organisation (MYNO) expressed heartfelt wishes for peace among the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities. Emphasising unity and understanding, it urged everyone to build bridges of friendship, fostering harmony across Manipur’s diverse cultures.

MNYO President Athot Keitang affirmed the organisation’s commitment to promoting peace and goodwill, not just during the festive season but year-round.

A few days back, the All Manipur Christian Organisation (AMCO) had called upon heads of denominational churches and Christians of the state to celebrate the ensuing Christmas in a low-key manner in the spirit of peace, forgiveness, love and unity.

