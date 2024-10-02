Zakir Naik's stance on beef consumption ban is welcome: KC Tyagi (IANS interview)

Patna, Oct 2 Senior JD(U) leader K.C. Tyagi on Wednesday welcomed Islamic preacher Zakir Naik's statement regarding the ban on beef consumption in India.

In an interview to a Pakistani media channel, Zakir Naik had said that people should follow the law of the country they are residing in. He said that eating beef was not compulsory in Islam and if someone imposes a ban, one should follow it.

In an interview with IANS, Tyagi appreciated the preacher’s statement. He also talked about the tensions in Middle East, launch of Prashant Kishor's party and parole to Dera Sacha Sauda head Ram Rahim, etc.

Following are some excerpts from the interview:

IANS: Regarding the beef consumption ban, Zakir Naik has said that people should follow the law of the country they are residing in. How do you see this?

Tyagi: I welcome Zakir Naik's statement. In his address, quoting Islam, he has tried to prove that eating beef is not necessary in his religion. I am very happy to know that if any law is established in this regard, then he will support it.

IANS: Tensions in the Middle East have escalated. How do you see India's role in resolving it?

Tyagi: India has always advocated for peace. Today is Gandhi Jayanti, and Gandhi ji was against any kind of violence and war. Hence, the UN and other big nations should make all efforts to establish peace by intervening in the conflict, as it is a war against humanity.

IANS: Jan Suraaj’s Prashant Kishor has said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is "mentally unfit." What do you have to say about this?

Tyagi: Prashant Kishor has worked with us for a long time. He has also been a party official under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. His actions and statements are disheartening. One should not make such statements about senior leaders.

IANS: What do you have to say about Ram Rahim getting parole ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections?

Tyagi: I am happy that the court has instructed him not to use this parole for political purposes, and he has assured the court that he will remain in his ashram at Barnawa in Meerut.

IANS: How do you see Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attack on the Congress, asserting that the party wants to end reservation?

Tyagi: It is the election period; people make allegations and counter-allegations. Hence, the statement of any one leader should not be seen as a false belief against another leader.

IANS: Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has criticised the imposition of Section 163 in the national Capital. What do you have to say about this?

Tyagi: There should be a boundary between establishing law and order and following religious rituals and customs. People who believe in religion should not cross the boundary, and law-abiding agencies should not interfere in religious matters.

