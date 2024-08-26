Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra, and Changthang: Creation of Five New Districts in Ladakh a Step Towards Better Governance, Says PM Modi

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced five new districts in the Union Territory of Ladakh on Monday, August 26. The five new districts are Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra and Changthang. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated people of Ladakh, he said "step towards better governance and prosperity."

PM Modi took to X (formerly Twitter), and said "Creation of five new districts in Ladakh is a step towards better governance and prosperity. Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra, and Changthang will now receive more focused attention, bringing services and opportunities even closer to the people. Congratulations to the people there."