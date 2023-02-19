'Zauq': A pioneer of poetic existentialism, not a Ghalib detractor (IANS Column: Bazm-e-Ghazal)

His portrayal as an insecure and devious court poet, jealous of emerging talent, in TV serial "Mirza Ghalib" may be termed artistic license, but is actually disservice to 'Zauq'. While most historic accounts depict him as a courteous and contemplative man, his poetry also shows a loftiness of thought, that makes him an early stand-bearer, if not pioneer, of what would later become existentialism.

No doubt there was some rivalry between Zauq and Ghalib, as is between leading practitioners of any craft, but it did not lend itself to such snide behaviour from him as in the serial. His depiction in the film "Mirza Ghalib" is more balanced, where he does not lose his equanimity as audience beating him to complete some of his best known shers, and then, goes on to introduce Ghalib when the latter's turn comes.

Sheikh Mohammad Ibrahim 'Zauq'

