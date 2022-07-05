Zee Hindustan anchor Rohit Ranjan arrested for airing doctored clip of Rahul Gandhi

Zee TV news anchor, Rohit Ranjan, was detained by the police from his home near Delhi today, days after the channel ran a misleading Rahul Gandhi video for which it had apologised.Policemen from two states - Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh and BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh - are seen fighting and jostling for the anchor's custody in a dramatic video filmed this morning. The Chhattisgarh police tried to arrest the anchor but were stopped by the police in UP's Ghaziabad, who took him away.

Rohit Ranjan had tweeted an SOS to the Uttar Pradesh police when the Chhattisgarh team landed at his home around 5.30 am. He alleged that the Chhattisgarh police had arrived to take him into custody without informing the local police.The Ghaziabad police took the journalist to an unknown location, preventing his arrest by the Chhattisgarh team. He is currently in the custody of the UP police facing relatively lighter, bailable charges.Cases were filed in Congress-ruled states Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh soon after Rohit Ranjan, on his show, played a Rahul Gandhi statement on an attack on his office in Kerala's Wayanad and allegedly ran it as a comment on the Udaipur tailor's killers.